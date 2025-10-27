‘Stop The War Here’: Trump Pushes A New Plan For Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire; Who Walks Away With The Cities Moscow Has Already Taken?

Washington: US President Donald Trump has proposed a new idea for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He wants the war between the two countries to stop at the points where both forces currently face each other. He wants the present battle line to become the starting point for future talks about land.

Trump made this idea public during a conversation with reporters on Air Force One. He said, “They can negotiate something later on down the line. But I said cut and stop at the battle line.”

He said that dividing territory while fighting continues is extremely difficult. “The rest is very tough to negotiate if you are going to say, ‘You take this. We take that,’” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump had promised during his campaign that he could finish the war “in 24 hours” after his inauguration, but no agreement has reached between the two nations so far.

Russia demands the right to keep all the land it has captured. Ukraine wants all of its land back.

A reporter asked Trump about Donbas, the eastern region that borders Russia. Moscow has claimed this region as its own. Trump denied asking Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to surrender the entire Donbas.

“Let it be cut the way it is. It is cut up right now. I think 78 percent of the land is already taken by Russia. You leave it the way it is right now. They can … negotiate something later on down the line,” he said.

Where Is The War Front Right Now?

Russia controls large areas in eastern and southern Ukraine. The areas include Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia. It also holds a small part of Kharkiv province.

Donetsk and Luhansk together are called the Donbas. Russia controls all of Luhansk and most of Donetsk. The controlled areas include zones near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

In the south, Russia controls around 75 percent of Kherson and Zaporizhia – a major industrial centre. The region produces steel, aluminium and aircraft parts. It also hosts Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

How Did Ukraine And European Countries React?

Ukraine and European leaders have shown support for Trump’s plan. They signed a joint statement on Tuesday that said they “strongly” support Trump’s proposal. “The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations,” said the statement.

Ukraine earlier demanded full control of all its land. Trump has changed his stance on territory several times.

In August, before a planned meeting with Putin in Alaska, he said both sides would need to give up some land. He said, “There will be some land swapping going on.”

In September, he said Ukraine could win the war and take everything back, including Crimea from 2014. He posted, “Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!”

How Did Russia React?

Russia rejected the idea of freezing the war. Its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow wants “a long-term, sustainable peace, not an immediate ceasefire that would lead nowhere”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s demands remain the same as Moscow wants Ukrainian troops out of the eastern regions that Russia claims. Reuters reported that Russia sent a private message to the United States. The message asked for full control over the entire Donbas region.

A planned meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest did not take place. Trump cancelled it. He said the meeting did not look useful. “It did not feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I cancelled it. But we will do it in the future,” he said during a briefing at the White House on Wednesday.

Why Does This Matter?

A freeze means the war stops in place. It means no more tanks moving forward and Russian territory gains become real lines on the map. It means Ukrainian families remain away from homes under Russian control and talks begin from a very difficult starting point.

A single decision could shape the future of Europe. The world watches every move from Washington, Kyiv and Moscow.