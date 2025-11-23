‘Stopped 5 Of The Eight Wars’: Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Halt Global Conflicts

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday once again credited his tariff policies for shaping international diplomacy, asserting that financial pressure from trade duties directly influenced global peace efforts. In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the United States was “taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs.”

“We are taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs. I have stopped 5 of the eight WARS directly because of the threat of Tariffs if they don’t stop fighting or, better yet, if they start,” Trump wrote in the post.