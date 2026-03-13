Storm Shadow missile: Slices bunkers, then explodes – Meet UK’s silent killer that haunts Russia

Moscow: The Storm Shadow missile has emerged as a formidable challenge for Russia. Capable of striking targets between 250 and 560 kilometres, this long-range cruise missile has a reputation for bypassing radar systems and destroying fortified bunkers with devastating precision.

Ukrainian forces recently used it to target a missile plant in Bryansk. The assault resulted in large-scale damage. Priced at around $2.5 million per unit, the missile employs a specialised BROACH warhead that can pierce thick concrete walls before detonating inside. It makes it of one of the deadliest tactical weapons on the battlefield.

In practical terms, the missile moves with almost imperceptible silence across the battlefield. Storm Shadow can travel low over the terrain, evading radar detection while approaching its target with deadly accuracy.

The missile gave Russian defense experts sleepless nights when it hit Bryansk. It showed how far this British-made weapon can reach. Moscow has claimed to intercept two of these missiles, but the attack reportedly resulted in six civilian casualties and injuries to 42 others. This shows the missile’s lethality.

How the missile works

Storm Shadow is an air-launched and long-range cruise missile designed to take out critical infrastructure, including bunkers, radar installations and other strategic targets. Its most striking feature is the two-stage BROACH warhead, which first penetrates thick reinforced walls and then explodes inside to inflict maximum structural damage.

Using low-altitude flight to avoid detection, the missile flies close to the ground. It moves on its own using a combination of GPS, inertial navigation and terrain reference guidance. In the final moments of attack, an infrared seeker identifies the exact target and ensures unmatched precision. Once launched, it requires no further guidance that makes it a true “fire-and-forget” weapon.

Speed, range and payload

Storm Shadow travels at nearly Mach 0.8, around 1,000 kilometres per hour, and carries a 450-kilogram BROACH warhead. Its operational range varies between 250 and 560 kilometres depending on the variant.

Manufactured by MBDA in the United Kingdom and France, the missile combines stealth technology with destructive power. It targets high-value assets that traditional artillery or missiles might struggle to destroy.

Strategic impact

The Bryansk strike shows Ukraine can now target locations deep within Russian territory. It can reach facilities that were previously considered secure. The missile has changed the dynamic of the conflict by combining extreme precision with destructive capability.

While Russia claims to have intercepted some Storm Shadow missiles with S-400 air defense systems, the weapon’s success in penetrating fortified sites demonstrates a new level of operational reach for Ukraine.

The weapon is typically deployed against high-value targets due to its high cost. Its supply from the United Kingdom places NATO directly in the operational chain. This increases the strategic stakes of the ongoing war.

Analysts say that while Russia’s own Caliber missiles have greater range, Storm Shadow’s precision and bunker-busting capability make it more effective against specific fortified installations.

Similarly, the US ATACMS missile is ground-launched; whereas, Storm Shadow’s air-launched design gives it a speed and altitude advantage for both evading defenses and hitting targets.

Why it matters

For Ukraine, Storm Shadow opens previously inaccessible Russian supply depots, command centres and missile plants to targeted attacks. Its stealth, high precision and ability to destroy bunkers have made it a key force multiplier. Each missile costs roughly $2.5 million, which limits its use to critical and high-value targets. The strategic impact of the weapon far outweighs its expense.

This weapon highlights how modern warfare increasingly depends not only on brute force, but on silent precision, technology and the ability to strike where the enemy feels safest. The combination of stealth, precision and destructive power makes Storm Shadow one of the most influential weapons directing the ongoing war in Eastern Europe.