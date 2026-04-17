Strait of Hormuz 'completely open': Iran signals major relief amid ceasefire

Strait of Hormuz tensions: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Friday evening (IST) that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for the remaining duration of the ceasefire. This development marks a significant shift amid US-Iran tensions.

The move comes after weeks of uncertainty around the crucial oil shipping route, which had been at the centre of the escalating standoff between Washington and Tehran.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Araghchi posted on X.

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In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

(this is a developing story)