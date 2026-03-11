Live tracker: Ships brave drones and missiles in most dangerous waterway in the world 'Strait of Hormuz'

The Strait of Hormuz has officially been recognised as the most dangerous waterway in the world, and the Middle Eastern crisis has reached its boiling point. As the crisis continues, the waterway, which supplies 20% of the world's oil, has become the focal point of drone attacks, sea battles, and the possibility of a total blockade.

As the crisis reaches its boiling point, shipping has been suspended, and the world’s superpowers are racing against time to ensure the security of the energy supplies.

US claims decisive strike: 16 Iranian mine-layers destroyed

Following US President Donald Trump's threat to "take over" the strategic waterway, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced the US has achieved a significant tactical success against Iran. US forces, according to reports, targeted and destroyed 16 Iranian vessels laying mines in the area.

The US Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, has announced that the US military will continue to put more pressure on Iran, declaring the operations on Tuesday the "most forceful" to date.

Iran's ultimatum: 'Not a single liter of oil'

Tehran has issued a defiant counter-ultimatum. Iranian officials announced that "not a single liter of oil" would be allowed to leave the Middle East should US and Israeli strikes continue. This is as the crisis now enters its 11th day, with strikes beginning on February 28 to eliminate Iranian leadership.

India considers naval escorts as ships remain stranded

The government is now considering sending Indian Navy warships to escort commercial ships through the danger zone, given the stakes in terms of energy security.

The scale of crisis: Reports indicated that around 38 commercial ships flying the Indian flag, carrying over 1,100 sailors, are currently stranded in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Government action: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the Directorate General of Shipping to prioritize ensuring the safety of Indian sailors.

The regional precedent: Pakistan has already started using its naval assets to retrieve its ships from the danger zone, prompting India to fast-track plans for sending out warships to escort commercial ships.

Energy stakes: What the closure means for India

The closure of the Strait is not just a security concern but a direct threat to the food on the table and the fuel in the tank of the average citizen of India.

Crude oil: India imports 55% of its crude oil requirements from the Middle East, with 35% of these imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

LPG crisis: India imports almost two-thirds of its LPG requirements. What's more alarming is the fact that 80% of India's LPG imports, which include supplies from the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, pass through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

However, despite the gravity of the situation, some ships are still moving through the waterway. You can track the real-time movement of these ships and know which ones are moving through the critical waterway with the Live Tracker.

Impact on global markets

The threat of the total shutdown of the waterway has already resulted in a sharp hike in petrol and gas prices worldwide. The White House has confirmed the US military's decision to explore "all options" to keep the waterway open, even as insurance premiums for shipping in the region skyrocket to record highs.

