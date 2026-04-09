Strait of Hormuz: Open or closed? What is the latest situation after Israel–Lebanon escalation

The Strait of Hormuz is back in the news, hours after the US and Iran agreed to open it following a two-week ceasefire agreement. When the world was breathing a sigh of relief, expecting the energy supplies to normalise, Israel’s massive attack against Lebanon made the situation fragile. The Wednesday strike in five consecutive waves killed at least 250 people in Beirut, according to Reuters.

Israel claimed that it targeted over 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon within ten minutes. After this, Iran said that the Israeli strike violated the ceasefire clauses and warned that it would impact the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime trade route for energy supplies.

Now, people are worrying whether the trade channel is open or not. The short answer: the Strait of Hormuz is neither fully ‘open;’ nor definitively ‘closed’ right now. It is operating in a state of dangerous uncertainty—partially disrupted, politically contested, and one miscalculation away from a complete shutdown. The Iranian regulation, coordinated by the IRGC, continues to dominate the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

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A crisis that escalated in hours

The latest flashpoint began with fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon, part of a widening confrontation involving Hezbollah. Those attacks—among the deadliest in recent weeks—triggered a sharp reaction from Iran, which has positioned itself as Lebanon’s strategic backer.

Within hours, Tehran moved to choke the world’s most critical energy artery. Reports indicate that Iran halted or severely restricted tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, directly linking the move to Israeli military actions in Lebanon.

This wasn’t just rhetoric. Shipping traffic dropped, and oil tankers were either stopped, diverted, or allowed through under highly controlled conditions.

Ceasefire, confusion and Strait of Hormuz

A fragile, US-brokered ceasefire between Iran and its adversaries briefly raised hopes of de-escalation. European leaders even spoke of a “temporary reopening” of the strait as part of that arrangement.

But the relief didn’t last as Israel continued its operations in Lebanon, arguing the ceasefire didn’t apply to Hezbollah. Iran responded by re-imposing restrictions on the strait, effectively reversing any reopening.

The result: a stop-start situation where the strait is technically navigable at moments—but practically unreliable.

Strait of Hormuz: Open or closed?

Here’s the most accurate way to understand the current situation:

* Not fully closed: Some ships are still moving, especially after diplomatic pressure.

* Not truly open either: Traffic remains sharply reduced, tightly controlled, and under threat.

* Functionally disrupted: Insurance risks, military tensions, and political uncertainty are keeping many vessels away.

Even the US has acknowledged increased activity without confirming full control or normalcy in the region. In effect, the Strait of Hormuz is operating in a grey zone—open on paper, unstable in reality.

Why Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is not just another shipping route. It carries around 20% of the world’s oil and significant LNG supplies.

Any disruption—even partial—has immediate global consequences as in oil prices spike, supply chains tighten and inflation risks rise, especially for energy-importing countries like India.