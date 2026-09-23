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Strait of Hormuz reopening in 7 days? What happened in 3-hour talks between US and Iran in New York

Washington and Tehran discussed the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s conditions for reopening the maritime route, while President Donald Trump described the talks as “very good”.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 07:10 AM IST
Strait of Hormuz reopening in 7 days? What happened in 3-hour talks between US and Iran in New York
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI/Reuters)

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Strait of Hormuz reopening in 7 days? What happened in 3-hour talks between US and Iran in New York
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