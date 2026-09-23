/Strait of Hormuz reopening in 7 days? What happened in 3-hour talks between US and Iran in New York

New York: US-Iran diplomacy moved forward at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where the two sides met for talks on the sidelines of the event on Tuesday (September 22). US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff described the three-hour exchanges with Iranian representatives as “constructive and promising”.
Washington and Tehran are faced with a series of disputes over the war, the Strait of Hormuz and the conditions for resuming negotiations.
Witkoff said the United States had held lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through mediators who moved between the two sides during the day.
In a post on X, US special envoy said, “Today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day. They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work.”
Iranian state media later confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Witkoff in New York. Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that the meeting took place at the request of the US special envoy.
The meeting was the first direct contact between US and Iranian officials in about three months. The two sides also discussed the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran setting conditions for reopening the strategically important waterway.
According to Iranian state media, Araghchi used the meeting to convey Tehran's conditions for reopening the Strait.
The demands include the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war across all fronts, including Lebanon.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran could reopen the maritime route within seven days if Washington scales back military action and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. The official said Iran's delegation in New York has authority to pursue diplomatic negotiations.
The proposal had been conveyed to Washington through mediators on September 16, according to the Reuters. The Strait has become a major issue in the confrontation because of its role in international oil shipments.
The diplomatic contact also came as regional countries worked to facilitate communication between the two sides. Qatar has been involved in mediation efforts, while Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey have also called for dialogue and supported diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the confrontation.
US President Donald Trump confirmed that Witkoff and Jared Kushner were part of the US team involved in the talks with Iranian representatives and mediators.
Speaking during his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said the meeting had lasted three hours and described it as a “very good meeting”.
“The meeting went very well. It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours...It was a very good meeting...” Trump said.
He added, “I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it... In one case, it's obliteration and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country.”
He further said another meeting was expected in the “very near future”.
Witkoff also said he was positive about the latest contact. The US envoy told reporters, “I feel very good right now.”
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also in New York for the UNGA. No meeting between him and his US counterpart has been announced. The ongoing diplomatic effort is instead being handled through senior officials, envoys and regional mediators.
The talks come at a time when the Strait continues to have a direct effect on energy markets. Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel after reports that Iran was prepared to reopen the waterway within seven days if the United States took steps to lift military blockade.
The next round of talks is expected to provide a clearer picture of whether the conditions put forward in New York can form the basis for an agreement.
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