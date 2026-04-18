Strait of Hormuz under fire: IRGC gunboats attack tankers as Iran re-imposes blockade, sending global markets into turmoil

Two commercial vessels were reportedly struck by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to several maritime security sources and information from the UK's military. These two commercial vessels were fired upon about five to six hours after Tehran announced that it was again shutting down the world's most important energy chokepoint.

IRGC gunboats shot at merchant vessels

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboats intercepted and opened fire on one tanker about 20 nautical miles northeast of the coast of Oman.

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Although Reuters reported at least two ships were struck and damaged by gunfire, the UKMTO confirmed the captain reported the vessel was not damaged, nor were the crew injured. We do not know the names of the vessels nor how badly they were damaged – a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Iran changes course and accuses the US of 'piracy'

These attacks took place immediately after Iran changed its position regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Just 24 hours after Iran and the US reached a ceasefire in Lebanon and Iran agreed to allow access to the Strait, the Iranian military stated that their position would now remain unchanged.

Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya operational command claimed the US was guilty of piracy and banditry for its naval blockade on Iranian ports in a televised statement.

"Until the US re-establishes complete freedom for ships of Iranian origin to navigate on the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, there will be complete control over the situation," the Iranian military declared in a statement.

US naval blockade still in effect

The US naval blockade that was put into effect on April 13, 2026, and targets vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports remains in full effect. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while, at times, the Strait of Hormuz may have appeared to be open, as long as an agreement regarding Tehran's nuclear program and its role in the region has not been reached, the American naval blockade will remain in full effect.

Global energy markets in turmoil

The continued return of what might be considered a "dual blockade" will cause chaos in global shipping and energy markets. Nearly 20% of the world's oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and the return of violence threatens to worsen the current global energy crisis.

Maritime intelligence firms have reported that multiple tankers - including one flying the Indian flag - turned around and returned to port within the first few hours of Saturday's incident in order to avoid being caught in the fire.

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