Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Strait of Hormuz shut again: Iran threatens to target all ships after Israel breaks fresh ceasefire in Lebanon

Strait of Hormuz shut again: Iran threatens to target all ships after Israel breaks fresh ceasefire in Lebanon

 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
Strait of Hormuz shut again: Iran threatens to target all ships after Israel breaks fresh ceasefire in Lebanon
Image Credit: X/@CENTCOM. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Peace deal collapses? Iran shuts Hormuz over Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Strait of Hormuz2 min ago
2
Jammu and Kashmir2 min ago
3
Peddi6 min ago
4
US India ties13 min ago
5
Samantha Ruth Prabhu25 min ago