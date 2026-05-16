Strait of Hormuz tensions: Continued closure, fee collection - What is Iran's plan for the shipping route?

Strait of Hormuz tensions: The Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint, has sparked intense global concern amid rising tensions between the US and Iran. In the midst of this conflict, a senior Iranian lawmaker stated on Saturday that Tehran will soon unveil a "professional mechanism" to manage the traffic through the shipping route.

Chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the route will "remain closed" to the operators of the 'Project Freedom'.

"In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it," he said.

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The lawmaker added that a "necessary fees will be collected for the specialised services provided under this mechanism.”

What is 'Project Freedom'?

Earlier in May, US President Donald Trump had authorised “Project Freedom” to guide trapped civilian ships to safety after weeks of escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Also Read: Working on safe passage of more Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian minister

Strait of Hormuz tensions

Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz and barred passage for vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the US after the two countries launched joint strikes on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, the US has also imposed a naval blockade on the Strait, preventing ships from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway.

The US military has attacked several Iranian ships and oil tankers over the past few days.

Araghchi on Hormuz tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday clarified that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels, except for those belonging to countries engaged in a conflict with Iran.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Araghchi said that Iran continues to facilitate the passage of vessels, noting that it had already done so for several Indian ships. He said safe passage of all vessels is Iran's policy and interest, and that Tehran is ready to assist those seeking secure transit.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Chabahar Port, Strait of Hormuz tensions, and trust deficit with US: Key takeaways from Iran FM Araghchi's Delhi statement