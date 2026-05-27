Strait of Hormuz to reopen within 30 days if US pulls out forces from Iran’s vicinity as per draft deal- Reports

In recent developments around the Iran-United States of America (USA) negotiations, Iranian state TV reported that it has obtained a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States aimed at ending their conflict. Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month. In exchange, the United States would withdraw its military forces from the vicinity of Iran and lift the naval blockade.

According to a report by Reuters citing Iran’s state TV emphasized that the framework, which excludes military vessels and envisions Iran managing ship traffic through the strait in cooperation with Oman, is not yet finalized. Tehran stated it would take no steps without “tangible verification.”

If a final agreement is reached within 60 days, it could be adopted as a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

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Meanwhile, Ali Baqeri, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that Iran and the United States have not yet reached a final agreement on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. “Until we agree on all issues, we consider that we have not agreed on anything,” he said.

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He confirmed that indirect communications between the two sides are continuing, though he provided no further details on the format or location of the contacts.

Baqeri also added that Iran’s enriched Uranium stockpile is not currently under discussion in the ongoing indirect talks with the United States.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s statement

On Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that a large portion of the issues under discussion with the US had been concluded, though no specific timeframe has been set for a final understanding.

Baqaei noted that no one should claim an agreement is imminent. He criticised the US side for inconsistent and contradictory positions, sometimes shifting within hours, which he said complicates the negotiation process.

He described decision-making in Washington as disorganised, citing resignations, congressional opposition, public opinion pressures, and internal contradictions that have allowed external actors, including those from the Israeli regime, to exert influence.

Baqaei stressed that Iran has not set any specific deadline for finalising an understanding.

He emphasised that Tehran’s priority is to protect its national interests, and any agreement would only be announced once it is fully achieved.

Regarding reports of a 60-day framework, he said the period is intended for discussing details related to a memorandum and other issues, with the main goal being to end the war. He clarified that Iran is not discussing nuclear specifics at this stage.

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Iran-US talks and the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz waterway is a critical global chokepoint, carrying nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

The potential breakthrough comes amid growing international concern over disrupted energy flows and rising crude prices, triggered by months of conflict across the Gulf region.

The urgency of the negotiations is heightened by significant economic fallout. The closure of the Strait has already prevented around 20 per cent of global energy supplies from reaching markets, while also causing severe disruptions to fertiliser distribution and threatening global food security.

For US President Donald Trump, a successful deal could be presented as a major foreign policy victory ahead of the midterm elections.

However, he faces pressure from both political allies and opponents, many of whom worry that the agreement could embolden Iran’s hardline leadership despite the country’s current economic difficulties.

Despite the tensions, the IRGC reported that 23 vessels successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz under its coordination in the past 24 hours.

While diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US continue, the wider regional security situation remains volatile.

According to recent disclosures, negotiators from both sides have been working on a comprehensive 14-point framework aimed at ending active hostilities and restoring maritime trade routes.

(with agencies input)

