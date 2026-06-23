/'Strait of Hormuz will never return to pre-war status': Iran signals new maritime policy

Iran's Parliament Speaker has declared that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to the way it operated before the war, signalling Tehran's intention to take firm control of one of the world's most strategically vital shipping lanes. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks on Monday in an interview with Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, shortly after arriving back from Switzerland, where he had taken part in the first round of technical talks with the United States under a 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two countries.