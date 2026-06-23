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'Strait of Hormuz will never return to pre-war status': Iran signals new maritime policy

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks on Monday in an interview with Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, shortly after arriving back from Switzerland, where he had taken part in the first round of technical talks with the United States under a 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 07:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 07:18 AM IST
'Strait of Hormuz will never return to pre-war status': Iran signals new maritime policy
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf/ X

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