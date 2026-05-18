'Strategic partnership' to 'Cooperation in AI': Six major outcomes of PM Modi's historic Sweden visit - Check

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging bilateral discussions with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Gothenburg and addressed the European Round Table for Industry, highlighting India’s growing strategic and economic ties with Sweden and Europe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also conferred Sweden’s highest honour, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross, on Sunday in recognition of his exceptional contribution to bilateral relations and his visionary leadership.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the Sweden leg of his five-nation tour, the Ministry of External Affairs outlined six key outcomes of his successful visit to the Nordic nation before he departed for the next stop, Norway.

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India-Sweden ties elevated to strategic partnership

The first outcome listed by the MEA is the "elevation of India-Sweden bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, that is, adoption of a Joint Statement and Joint Action Plan (2026-2030)" which indicates stronger economic and security resilience, while deepening cooperation under four pillars: Strategic dialogue for stability and security; Next-generation economic partnership; Emerging technologies and trusted connectivity; Shaping tomorrow together -- People, Planet and Resilience; and strengthens collaboration in economic, technological, connectivity and sustainability-related areas

Launch of India-Sweden Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0

The second major outcome of PM Modi’s Sweden visit is the launch of the "India-Sweden Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0". The initiative seeks to establish a virtual India-Sweden Joint Science and Technology Centre (ISJSTC), deepen cooperation in emerging technologies such as AI, 6G, quantum computing, sustainable mining, critical minerals, space and life sciences, and builds on existing collaboration in renewable energy, battery and energy storage, energy transmission, smart grid technologies, smart cities, and resilient water systems.

India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor

The third very outcome of the Prime Minister's successful visit is "Endorsement to jointly develop India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor (SITAC)". The initiative aims to strengthen a future-oriented AI partnership, deepen cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and digital transformation, and promote closer collaboration among industries, startups and research institutions in advanced technologies between India and Sweden.

Doubling trade in next 5 years

The fourth outcome of PM's Sweden visit is "Doubling bilateral economic exchange-trade and investment within the next five years". This seeks to create new opportunities for businesses and industries, further advance the ‘Make in India’ initiative, strengthen the Trade Facilitation and Fast Track Mechanism, and promote regular dialogue on Intellectual Property Rights.

Development of India-Sweden Start-up Platform

The fifth key outcome of Prime Minister's visit is the "Development of India-Sweden SME and Start-up Platform". It is aimed to promote startup and innovation ecosysystem along with creating more job opportunities mainly for youth in India and Sweden, emphasising a deeper partnership between both the countries.

Institution of 'Tagore-Sweden' Lecture Series

The sixth very outcome of PM Modi's Sweden visit is the "Institution of 'Tagore-Sweden' Lecture Series of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi". This aims to strengthen India-Sweden cultural and intellectual engagement, advancing India's soft power and encouraging people-to-people ties between India and Sweden.

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