Strategic restraint: Why India remains irreplaceable to Iran's foreign policy | Explained

At a time when Iran is locked in open confrontation with Israel and the United States, Tehran has sharply criticised many countries it sees as aligned with Washington and Tel Aviv. Yet one country has largely escaped that rhetoric: India. This 'strategic restraint' was on full display this week during high-level talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart.

That restraint is not a gap in India's foreign policy. It is the policy.

The phone call was their third since the West Asia crisis deepened and the first since Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader, days after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US-Israel military strike. Tehran issued a statement strongly condemning American and Israeli actions. Yet, notably, it directed no such criticism at New Delhi. Instead, it acknowledged that Jaishankar had “stressed the necessity of ongoing consultations to help restore stability to the region.”

Tehran's restraint towards New Delhi reflects a clear strategic calculation: India is too valuable to antagonise. Despite deepening defence ties between India and Israel, and a comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States, Iran has consistently maintained a nuanced tone towards New Delhi that it extends to very few others. When India slowed its investments in the Chabahar port project under American "maximum pressure" sanctions, Tehran's foreign minister called it "disappointing" but expressed hope rather than anger.

Three factors drive Iran's interest in preserving this relationship.

The first is energy. Before US sanctions compelled India to halt crude oil imports in 2019, Iran supplied nearly ten per cent of India’s petroleum needs. With the prospect of future trade and local currency settlements remaining alive, Tehran has strong economic incentives to keep engagement open.

The second is connectivity. The Chabahar port is not merely infrastructure; it is Iran’s strategic gateway to South Asia and Central Asia, and India is its most important development partner.

The third is diplomacy. With nearly ten million Indians living and working across the Gulf, India has a direct stake in regional de-escalation. Tehran understands that a moderating India in international forums such as the United Nations serves Iranian interests better than a hostile one.

India's decision to condole the death of Khamenei reflected the diplomatic approach New Delhi has long adopted towards Tehran. The message acknowledged Iran’s leadership transition without endorsing its actions, maintaining the careful middle ground that has defined India’s West Asia policy for decades.

That balancing act is central to India's broader regional strategy. New Delhi has traditionally avoided taking sides in regional conflicts, instead advocating de-escalation through dialogue and stability. This approach allows India to maintain relations with multiple powers simultaneously while positioning itself as a stabilising presence in a volatile region.

Iran’s interest in preserving ties with India is also rooted in centuries of historical, cultural and economic connections. The two countries share civilisational links stretching back thousands of years, with linguistic and cultural overlaps between Persian and Sanskrit traditions.

Modern diplomatic ties reflect that deeper history. A formal friendship treaty followed India’s independence in 1950. The Tehran Declaration of 2001 and the New Delhi Declaration of 2003 laid the foundation for contemporary cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tehran in 2016, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reciprocated in 2018. As recently as May 2025, Araghchi travelled to New Delhi to co-chair the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting.

India’s growing economic weight also shapes Tehran’s calculations. As one of the world’s largest energy markets and a key partner in regional connectivity projects, India offers economic opportunities that few countries can match. At a time when Western sanctions continue to constrain Iran’s economy, keeping India engaged provides both economic prospects and diplomatic leverage.

Analysts argue that Tehran understands India’s silence on certain regional military actions as a strategic constraint rather than endorsement. That distinction is crucial. It allows India to maintain close ties with Washington and Tel Aviv without severing its relationship with Tehran a delicate balancing act that reflects the pragmatic realism at the heart of India’s West Asia policy.