Strategic Threat From Aksai Chin To Tibet? China’s 2,000 KM Railway Near LAC Sparks Security Concerns In India

New Delhi: Beijing is set to begin construction on a major new railway project that poses a significant strategic threat to India. This ambitious rail line will connect China’s Xinjiang region with Tibet, running dangerously close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between India and China.

The project has been under development for several years and is considered one of China’s largest railway undertakings to date. A key concern in New Delhi is that the route will likely cut through the disputed Aksai Chin area, a region claimed by India but controlled by China since 1962.

According to reports, the railway will link Hotan in Xinjiang to Shigatse in Tibet, joining the existing Lhasa-Shigatse line to form a strategic corridor nearly 2,000 kilometres long. India’s worries stem from two factors: the railway’s proximity to the LAC and its passage through Aksai Chin.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that the railway may run near the G219 National Highway, which skirts the LAC. The project aims to establish a crucial transport network connecting northwest and southwest China, directly impacting India’s national security.

This rail line would enable China to swiftly deploy troops and military supplies near the LAC in the wake of a conflict.

Initial construction is expected to cover the stretch from Shigatse to Pakhuktso. The line may also pass near Rutog and Pangong Lake on the Chinese-controlled side of the LAC.

Hubei-based Huayuan Securities highlighted in a recent research paper that the goal is to develop a 5,000-kilometre plateau railway network centered on Lhasa by 2035.

This railway will be one of the highest in the world, averaging over 4,500 metres above sea level. It will cross challenging terrains, including the Kunlun, Karakoram, Kailash and Himalayan mountain ranges. Construction will face obstacles such as glaciers, frozen rivers and permafrost.

China already operates three major railways connecting Tibet, the Qinghai-Tibet, Lhasa-Shigatse and Lhasa-Nyingchi lines, but has chosen to pursue this new project, likely for strategic reasons.

The Xinjiang-Tibet railway’s significance lies in its direct link between northwest and southwest China. Notably, the Nyingchi line runs very close to Arunachal Pradesh, which has previously raised security concerns in India.

The plan for the Xinjiang-Tibet railway began in 2008 as part of China’s medium- and long-term railway network strategy, crafted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s premier economic planning body.

Surveys and design work for the Hotan-Shigatse section started in May 2022. In April 2025, China’s Ministry of Transport listed this railway among 45 major projects scheduled to start construction this year. The estimated cost stands at approximately $13 billion.

China asserts that the project will enhance its transportation infrastructure.

From India’s perspective, the risks are clear. After China occupied Tibet, it launched a war against India in 1962 and seized control of Aksai Chin. The conflict was sparked by disputes over the G219 highway’s construction and resulted in thousands of casualties.

Today, Aksai Chin remains one of the most sensitive military zones between the two countries. India believes that the new railway will allow China to rapidly mobilise troops and weapons close to the LAC.

Retired General J.J. Singh wrote in 2023 that China is highly protective of these strategic corridors, which makes the railway project a source of growing concern for India.

As construction progresses, India’s security apprehensions are expected to deepen further.