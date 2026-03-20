SHOCKING $4 billion security breach: How a 36-minute Strava run exposed France's secret aircraft carrier

The exact location of France's nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was unintentionally released. This information was released due to an officer on board the De Gaulle running for 36 minutes using Strava, a popular running tracking app.

The French government had made the deployment of its flagship aircraft carrier public; however, the exact coordinates—the ship's real-time location—were highly classified. The coordinates were displayed when an officer synched his watch to track his run on the De Gaulle's deck.

The officer's Strava profile was public, providing a GPS breadcrumb trail of his 7-kilometer laps completed in 35 minutes. This track provided anyone using Strava with a live map of the actual position of the aircraft carrier, which was valued at $4 billion.

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France's military currently faces a lot of regional strain, which makes the release of this classified information concerning.

Strategic deployment during periods of regional conflict

The incident occurred at a precarious time for the French Navy. Earlier in the month, the president, Emmanuel Macron, had issued an order for the deployment of the carrier strike group to the region as support for defence of allies related to current conflicts occurring within the region of the Middle East. With approximately 2,000 personnel on the ship and a fleet of Rafale Marine aircraft, the unintentional disclosure of the location of a vessel operating in a potential conflict zone raises questions about the level of digital discipline among those personnel.

Social media highlights 'weakest link'

The blunder gained national and international notoriety on X (formerly Twitter), and so users were posting humourous comments to what is apparently one of the funniest correlating incidents.

"I could say that the most 'weak' link in any military operation is not the hardware but rather the service member who forgets to turn off his location-sharing function," was the general response.

Some users utilised pure humour when making comments, with one user noting, "Someone's going to be looking for new employment...yet good on HIM for having such a good pace."

There were also memes that addressed the frequency with which these leaks have occurred, as there was a recurring statement, "If I received five cents for every time I saw classified military information get out through Strava, then I'd be sitting on $3 (it's never been big bucks, however, I'm astounded that it's happened 3 times)."

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