Strong earthquake hits Philippines, no Pacific tsunami expected

An earthquake measuring a revised magnitude 6.4 struck central Mindanao in the south of the Philippines on Wednesday, sending residents running from buildings and offices, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, struck 69 km north northwest of General Santos, Mindanao at 1137 GMT.

No destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected after the earthquake, the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. Renato Solidum, head of the Philippines seismic agency told ANC news channel there was a chance of aftershocks after the quake, considered strong and capable of causing severe damage.

"Aftershocks can happen. Some can be felt most likely in low intensities. But we cannot remove the possibility of similar intensities that can be felt in the epicentral area," he said.

Max Fuentes, a resident of Davao City, told DZMM radio that he felt a strong aftershock. "We received info from our friends that there is blackout in Digos City in Davao," he said.

Davao City, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte, is among the largest and most populous cities in the country.