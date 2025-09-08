‘Strongly Condemn The Heinous Attack’: PM Modi Stands With Jerusalem After Six Killed In Gunfire

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the shooting in Jerusalem that left six people dead and several others injured. In a message posted on X, he called the assault a “heinous terrorist attack” and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he posted.

Modi added that India condemns terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and reiterated the country’s “zero tolerance” stance.

The violence unfolded in east Jerusalem during the morning hours. The incident occurred at Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street. According to reports, two armed men boarded a bus and opened fire at passengers. Emergency services in Israel confirmed six deaths and said several others sustained injuries. Officials said the attackers were “neutralised” shortly after the shooting.

Local media shared footage from the incident. The video showed people running in panic from a bus stop at an intersection near the northern entrance to Jerusalem. The attack shocked commuters and triggered heavy security deployment in the area.

The Times of Israel reported that two gunmen carried out the shooting. Investigators are examining the sequence of events and gathering details about the assailants.

The assault came only hours after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to Hamas. He said Hamas fighters must lay down arms and surrender. He warned they would face annihilation if they refused to comply.

The timing of the shooting has raised questions inside Israel, with authorities treating it as part of the wider escalation in the region.

India has repeatedly voiced solidarity with victims of terror worldwide. Modi’s remarks echoed that line once again. His message highlighted support for those affected in Jerusalem and reinforced New Delhi’s consistent policy on terror-related violence.

Emergency responders remained at the scene for several hours. Security forces secured the area and checked vehicles in and out of the city. Families of the victims received assistance from municipal officials, while hospitals in Jerusalem treated the wounded.

The attack marked another episode of bloodshed in a region already strained by conflict. Global leaders are expected to monitor developments closely in the days ahead.