Stuck with passport issues abroad? Here’s how Indians living anywhere in the world can get instant help toll-free

New Delhi: In a major initiative for Indians living overseas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is introducing an international toll-free helpline number that will allow the countrymen anywhere in the world to connect directly to Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) without paying any charges. Whether someone has lost a passport or faces issues during renewal, help will now be just a phone call away, and users will not have to spend a single rupee.

Passport issues can be stressful for students studying abroad or professionals working in foreign countries. Losing a passport just before a flight or needing urgent corrections for visa purposes often creates panic. In many countries, Indian embassies and consulates are located far from where citizens live. The new helpline will make support accessible for those who cannot easily reach a mission. International calls are expensive; and therefore, the government will bear all charges for this service.

The system is designed to route calls made from anywhere in the world directly to India’s PSKs. It will operate 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, recognising that passport emergencies can happen at any time. Wherever possible, a universal number will be provided. But in regions with technical limitations, alternate toll-free numbers will be made available. Callers will experience the convenience of speaking to a local number while receiving guidance from trained professionals based in India.

The initiative is part of India’s broader digital governance efforts. The Passport Seva Kendra was modernised in 2012 and presently operates in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). It includes 37 passport offices, 92 service centres and over 450 post office passport centres. While technical partners manage the infrastructure, data security and the authority to issue passports are fully with the government.

The helpline aims to strengthen trust between the Indian government and its diaspora. The MEA has invited bids from telecom companies to implement the service. Once operational, the helpline will reassure students in Europe and migrant workers in Gulf countries that their government is always ready to assist them.