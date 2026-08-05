Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Students emotionally manipulated, July 2024 protest was to grab power': Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

'Students emotionally manipulated, July 2024 protest was to grab power': Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Breaking her silence on the protest that made her flee the country, Sheikh Hasina alleged that July-August unrest 'was not a peaceful student movement', but an organised campaign for regime change in Bangladesh. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
'Students emotionally manipulated, July 2024 protest was to grab power': Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Students emotionally manipulated, July 2024 protest was to grab power': Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
2
3
4
5