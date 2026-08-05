/'Students emotionally manipulated, July 2024 protest was to grab power': Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

The former prime minister alleged that the protests, which intensified from July 15, 2024, descended into widespread violence marked by killings, arson, attacks on public infrastructure, and assaults on law enforcement personnel. She further claimed that, following her ouster, leaders and workers of the Awami League were subjected to systematic political persecution, alleging that thousands had been killed, disappeared, or detained, while hundreds of thousands had been named in criminal cases. Hasina also accused the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus of halting a judicial inquiry set up by her government to investigate the violence.