Moscow: The Su-34 fighter jet has become an important part of Russia’s air fleet because of its long range, large payload and production scale. It is said to be the first fighter jet that can fly intercontinental distances, covering thousands of kilometres without needing to refuel.

In recent years, the Su-34 has attracted attention outside Russia, including in the United States, for its ability to stay airborne for long periods and carry large amounts of fuel inside. Experts say it can reach faraway targets without needing extra fuel tanks. This let the aircraft carry more weapons and fly efficiently over long distances.

Military publications describe the Su-34 as the tactical combat aircraft with one of the world’s longest operational ranges. Its endurance matches or surpasses many strategic bombers. The fighter jet can perform extended patrols as well as deep penetration missions, offering operational flexibility for multiple roles.

Unlike many Western fighters that often rely on external fuel tanks, Russian jets can complete long missions using mostly internal fuel, reducing drag and increasing efficiency. The Su-34 is rarely seen with three PTB-3000 external fuel tanks, suggesting it is designed to operate over intercontinental distances without heavy reliance on extra tanks.

The jet is a derivative of the Soviet Su-27 air superiority fighter, which in the 20th century was known for its exceptional range.

The Su-34 is about 50 percent heavier than the Su-27. Its larger size allows integration of the more fuel-efficient AL-31FM2 engines, extending its range to 4,800-5,000 kilometres and potentially beyond.

With additional 3,000-litre drop tanks, the jet’s ferry range can stretch to around 8,000 kilometres, making it theoretically capable of flying from Moscow to Washington, D.C., without refuelling.

The aircraft can operate over intercontinental distances without aerial refuelling while maintaining operational capabilities for electronic warfare, radar surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Its design allows integration of pods and systems for intelligence gathering even when flying without a full weapons load.

The analysts state that China’s upcoming sixth-generation fighter could challenge the Su-34’s status as the longest-range fighter in the world. Despite this, the Su-34 is important due to its ability to integrate new missile types and maintain operational relevance in Russia’s air fleet.