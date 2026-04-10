Su-35 opens its eyes: Russia finally unveils AESA radar upgrade for Su-35 – Know its strike range and why it matters

Moscow: Russia’s Su-35 fighter jet got attention after reports of a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system that could significantly improve its combat capabilities. The upgrade is expected to enhance target detection and tracking, allowing the jet to make better use of its long-range missile systems.

AESA technology is used in modern American and Chinese fighter jets. The move is seen as an effort to reduce the technological gap between Russia and its international competitors in advanced aerial warfare systems.

Russia’s radar development background

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Russia has long been involved in radar technology development. It dates back to the Soviet era when passive electronically scanned array (PESA) systems were deployed on fighter aircraft. During that period, Soviet systems were considered among the most advanced in the world.

However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, progress in transitioning to AESA technology slowed due to challenges in the defence industry. Russia introduced its first AESA-equipped fighter with the Su-57 in 2020. Its full-scale deployment is expected to take more time as production expands.

Why AESA radar matters

The system offers several advantages over older PESA technology. It can operate across multiple frequencies, scan in different directions with higher precision and reduce the chances of detection by enemy systems.

These features are especially important in modern air combat, where early detection often decides the outcome of engagements. Compared to AESA systems, PESA radars are less flexible in processing and tracking multiple targets at once.

Limitations of existing Su-35 systems

The Su-35 has so far used the Irbis-E radar, which is considered one of the more advanced PESA systems in service. It can detect large targets at ranges of up to 350-400 km, track around 30 targets and engage up to eight simultaneously.

However, experts say its processing limits make it less effective when paired with long-range missiles such as the R-37M, especially when compared with aircraft like the F-15EX or China’s J-16, both equipped with AESA radars.

Potential boost to missile performance

The introduction of AESA radar could improve the Su-35’s ability to fully utilise long-range air-to-air missiles like the R-37M. If performance targets are met, the system may allow effective guidance of missiles up to 350 km, extending the aircraft’s strike capability in long-range engagements.

Such capability is seen as important in modern aerial warfare, where long-distance interception plays an increasing role in combat strategy, including recent conflict zones where similar missile systems have been used.

Unanswered questions on deployment

Details about the performance of the new radar system are limited. It is also not so far clear whether the upgrade will be installed across Su-35 aircraft in service or mainly used for export models.

Russia has previously developed advanced systems for export platforms without fully integrating them into its own air force, as seen in earlier programmes.

Export momentum for Su-35

The Su-35 has witnessed fresh demand in international markets. Moscow has confirmed the delivery of 18 aircraft to Algeria in 2025. Reports also suggest potential orders of 48 jets for Iran and six for Ethiopia, bringing total expected exports close to 100 units.

There is also speculation that the aircraft could be offered to North Korea in the future, although it is unclear whether it will choose the Su-35 or move directly toward fifth-generation platforms such as the Su-57.