Su-57 Stealth Fighter, Drones, Missiles: Russia Unveils Largest Full-Scale Weapons Display, Breaks Records At Dubai Airshow 2025

Dubai Airshow 2025: Russia has unveiled its most ambitious international defence showcase so far at the Dubai Airshow 2025. ROSOBORONEXPORT presented the largest-ever collection of full-scale weapon systems in the country’s exhibition history. The display highlights Moscow’s determination to expand its defence-industrial footprint in the Middle East as global military competition intensifies.

Russia is projecting its capabilities across airpower, missile systems, unmanned platforms and electronic warfare. Analysts say that the global defence market is expected to surpass USD 800 billion over the next decade, with the Middle East emerging as one of its fastest-growing regions.

A state-owned agency responsible for the export of defense-related products, technologies and services, ROSOBORONEXPORT is leading the Russian pavilion at the exhibition, which began from November 17 to end on November 21, with a 1,000-square-metre footprint symbolising the country’s expanding ambitions in aerospace and defence.

The showcase integrates contributions from the United Aircraft Corporation, the United Engine Corporation, the Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern, the Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation, the Tactical Missiles Corporation and several other advanced technology firms. Together, these entities form a coalition that demonstrates Russia’s full-spectrum capabilities.

ROSOBORONEXPORT has announced that more than 850 products will be on display, with over 30 key systems exhibited in full-scale static presentations on the ground and inside the pavilion. The showcase includes the Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighter, advanced missiles, drones and comprehensive air defence systems.

The Su-57E, Russia’s export-ready stealth fighter, will make its Middle Eastern debut during the airshow’s flight demonstration programme. Several nations in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Algeria, are seeking next-generation airpower solutions. The Su-57E is being positioned as both a high-end acquisition and a foundation for local aerospace development through full technology transfer.

Russia offers partners the opportunity to localise production of the Su-57E, including components, propulsion systems and licensed manufacturing, often involving packages valued at USD 5-7 billion.

The static Su-57E display includes its full internal weapons suite. This features the RVV-MD2 short-range air-to-air missile, RVV-BD extended-range missile, Kh-38MLE and Kh-69 precision air-to-surface missiles, the Grom-E1 guided bomb and the Kh-58UShKE anti-radiation missile.

These systems highlight the aircraft’s versatility and multi-domain strike capabilities, directly competing with Western fifth-generation fighters like the F-35A.

Russia’s aviation presence extends beyond the Su-57E. The IL-76MD-90A(E) heavy airlifter is on full display. It is capable of carrying 60 tonnes over 4,000 kilometres or 52 tonnes over 5,000 kilometres. Equipped with multi-channel EO systems, it allows precise airdrop operations even in contested environments. Optional configurations include the President-S self-protection EW suite, firefighting modules and medical evacuation setups, with procurement costs estimated at USD 50-60 million.

The Yak-130M light combat and trainer aircraft makes its world premiere, featuring new avionics, integrated radar, EW systems and expanded guided weapon compatibility, including RVV-MD missiles and KAB-250LG-E bombs. Priced around USD 25-30 million, it combines advanced training capabilities with combat-ready strike options.

The Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopter will also participate in flight demonstrations, showcasing its coaxial rotor design that enables high-speed lateral movement, rapid turning and steep dives. Its weapons include the Kh-MD multipurpose homing missile, Kh-38MLE guided missile and 305E lightweight multipurpose guided missile.

Russia is also presenting its latest propulsion technology with the Item 177S turbojet engine, offering improved thrust, fuel efficiency and extended service life.

Unmanned systems take centre stage as well, with the Orlan-10E, Orlan-30 and Skat-350M reconnaissance UAVs, along with the combat-proven Lancet-E loitering munition and KUB-2-2E automatic-guided loitering systems. These UAVs and loitering munitions are increasingly critical for ISR, targeting and precision strike operations, with global demand projected to exceed USD 8 billion by 2030.

For the first time in Dubai Airshow history, Russia is displaying full-scale air defence systems, including the Pantsir-SMD-E surface-to-air missile system. It can defeat UAVs, cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions, with flexible configurations of up to 48 short-range missiles or 12 longer-range missiles.

Complementary systems such as the Dzhigit launcher, Verba MANPADS and SKVP airspace control suite showcase Russia’s ability to offer integrated defence solutions.

The exhibit also features engines, avionics, EW systems, guided weapons and helicopter platforms, giving potential buyers an integrated view of Russia’s defence offerings.

Business discussions will focus on technology transfer, joint development, localised production and co-production. Technology cooperation is highlighted as a key driver for militaries in the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific seeking domestic defence capability and autonomy.

Russia’s Dubai Airshow 2025 presence signals a strategic effort to strengthen its global defence footprint, combining competitive pricing, combat-proven platforms and technology partnerships to secure its position as a leading supplier in the rapidly evolving global military market.