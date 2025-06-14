'Such Horrific Violence Will Not Be Tolerated In US': President Trump On Minnesota Lawmaker Assassination

A Minnesota state representative, Melissa Hortman, a former House speaker, and her husband Mark were killed in a shooting at their home in Brooklyn Park, while State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured in a separate shooting incident on Saturday, ANI reported citing ABC news.

US President Trump stated that he had been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota and alleged that this shooting appeared like a targeted attack against State Lawmakers.

Trump further added that Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI are investigating the situation, and such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared Trump's statement on X.

The two shooting sites, located in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, are just a few miles apart. According to Superintendent Drew Evans of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Hoffman and his wife were shot in Champlin at around 2 am (local time).

Police said the officers found a person who was dressed as a police officer and with a Taser and other equipment. According to authorities, the suspect fired at the officers, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was able to escape from the spot. Authorities stated a list of other possible targets was retrieved from the suspect's vehicle.