‘Sudarshan Chakra, You Mean?’: Russian Envoy’s Hindi Twist On S-400 Question Stuns Everyone

New Delhi: A press briefing at the Russian Embassy turned lively on Wednesday (August 20) when Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affairs of Moscow to New Delhi, chose a uniquely Indian term for Russia’s most advanced air defence system.

The question came from a journalist on whether India might consider air defence systems like Israel’s Iron Dome. Babushkin smiled, leaned forward and asked in return, “You mean Sudarshan Chakra?”

He did not stop there. With an amused expression, he added, “Next time ask in Hindi, I can answer better!”

India has already purchased the S-400 missile system from Russia. In Indian defence circles, the system carries the tag of “Sudarshan Chakra”. It came into the spotlight during the four-day clash with Pakistan in May, when the system intercepted enemy missiles and proved its battlefield effectiveness.

The comment arrives at a time when the term Sudarshan Chakra has been freshly associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech. He spoke about Mission Sudarshan Chakra, an ambitious national project to build a homegrown air defence shield. The goal is to protect both civilian centres and strategic assets from aerial threats.

Babushkin opened the briefing with a warm gesture toward his hosts. In clear Hindi, he declared, “Shuruat karengey… Shree Ganesh Karengey!”

The hall responded with laughter and applause.

Throughout the interaction, the deputy chief of mission spoke warmly about India-Russia relations. He also turned sharply critical of American trade policy. Tariffs on India from Washington, he said, show “a lack of trust and disrespect for national sovereignty”.

He stressed that Moscow will remain open for Indian goods. If tariffs in the United States create obstacles, he said, Russia would “welcome” Indian exports.