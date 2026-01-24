Advertisement
NewsWorldSuicide bomber kills 7 at Wedding in Pakistan; blast collapses roof, guests were dancing when attack hit | Video
PAKISTAN SUICIDE BOMBING

Suicide bomber kills 7 at Wedding in Pakistan; blast collapses roof, guests were dancing when attack hit | Video

At least seven people were killed and 25 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest during a wedding ceremony in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

The attack occurred at the residence of Noor Alam Mehsud, a pro-government community leader in Dera Ismail Khan district, as guests were dancing at the crowded venue. The powerful blast caused the roof to collapse, hampering rescue efforts and trapping victims beneath the debris.

Among the dead was Waheedullah Mehsud, alias Jigri Mehsud, a peace committee leader and former militant who had surrendered to the state.

While no group has claimed responsibility, Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) is suspected to be behind the attack.

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

