Suicide bomber kills 7 at Wedding in Pakistan; blast collapses roof, guests were dancing when attack hit | Video

At least seven people were killed and 25 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest during a wedding ceremony in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

The attack occurred at the residence of Noor Alam Mehsud, a pro-government community leader in Dera Ismail Khan district, as guests were dancing at the crowded venue. The powerful blast caused the roof to collapse, hampering rescue efforts and trapping victims beneath the debris.

Among the dead was Waheedullah Mehsud, alias Jigri Mehsud, a peace committee leader and former militant who had surrendered to the state.

While no group has claimed responsibility, Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) is suspected to be behind the attack.

Massive Fidayeen attack at a wedding function in Dera ismail Khan at the residence of Pakistan Army aligned peace Committee leader Noor Alam Mehsud.



The attack hit the house of Alam Jan Mehsud. Five confirmed dead so far, including commander Jigri. pic.twitter.com/abHI0VwGHF — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) January 23, 2026

(This is a developing story.)