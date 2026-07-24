/Suicide bombing in Pakistan kills 15, including 12 soldiers: Army

Islamist militants rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a Pakistani security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 15 people, including 12 soldiers, according to the military on Friday. Meanwhile, 12 militants had also been killed in retaliation.
The attack happened overnight between Thursday and Friday on a joint military-police post in Tank district, near the Afghan border, a region that has long been a stronghold for Islamist militants.
Militancy has surged sharply in northwest Pakistan in recent months.
According to the military’s statement, the Pakistani army engaged the militants, who, after failing to breach the checkpoint’s security, rammed the explosive-laden vehicle into its outer wall.
The local Taliban group, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that four suicide bombers participated in the operation.
The Taliban have been engaged in an insurgency against the Pakistani state since 2007, seeking to overthrow the government and replace it with their own brand of strict Islamic governance.
Islamabad accuses the militants of using safe havens in Afghanistan to train and plan attacks in Pakistan, a charge that Kabul denies. Afghanistan, for its part, maintains that the militancy is Pakistan’s internal problem.
The accusations have triggered a bitter rift and armed conflict between the two neighbouring countries. Pakistan has responded with deadly airstrikes, which it says target militant hideouts on Afghan soil.
The Taliban government and the United Nations reported that dozens of civilians were killed in the latest Pakistani strikes on eastern Afghanistan in June.
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