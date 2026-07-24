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Suicide bombing in Pakistan kills 15, including 12 soldiers: Army

A vehicle-borne explosive attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants on a security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan killed 15 people, including 12 soldiers, while 12 attackers were reportedly killed in retaliatory action.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Suicide bombing in Pakistan kills 15, including 12 soldiers: Army
Image Credit: IANS

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