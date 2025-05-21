Suicide Car Bomb Targets School Bus In Balochistan; 4 Children Killed, 38 Injured | VIDEO

A suicide car bomb struck a school bus in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing four children and injuring at least 38 others, according to officials cited by the Associated Press.

A bus carrying children from APS School Khuzdar was targeted by a VBIED in Balochistan. At least 5 children reported dead, several injured and shifted to CMH.pic.twitter.com/owwwRf0vsa May 21, 2025

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicion is expected to fall on ethnic Baloch separatist groups, who have a long history of targeting security forces and civilians in the province. Balochistan has been a hotspot of insurgency for years, with groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)—designated as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019—blamed for similar attacks in the past.