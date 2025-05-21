Advertisement
Suicide Car Bomb Targets School Bus In Balochistan; 4 Children Killed, 38 Injured | VIDEO

A suicide car bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar district killed four children and injured 38 others. Authorities suspect Baloch separatist groups. The attack is part of a recent surge in violence across the region.

 

A suicide car bomb struck a school bus in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing four children and injuring at least 38 others, according to officials cited by the Associated Press.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicion is expected to fall on ethnic Baloch separatist groups, who have a long history of targeting security forces and civilians in the province. Balochistan has been a hotspot of insurgency for years, with groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)—designated as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019—blamed for similar attacks in the past.

