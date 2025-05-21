Suicide Car Bomb Targets School Bus In Balochistan; 4 Children Killed, 38 Injured | VIDEO
A suicide car bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar district killed four children and injured 38 others. Authorities suspect Baloch separatist groups. The attack is part of a recent surge in violence across the region.
Trending Photos
A suicide car bomb struck a school bus in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing four children and injuring at least 38 others, according to officials cited by the Associated Press.
A bus carrying children from APS School Khuzdar was targeted by a VBIED in Balochistan. At least 5 children reported dead, several injured and shifted to CMH.pic.twitter.com/owwwRf0vsa— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 21, 2025
As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicion is expected to fall on ethnic Baloch separatist groups, who have a long history of targeting security forces and civilians in the province. Balochistan has been a hotspot of insurgency for years, with groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)—designated as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019—blamed for similar attacks in the past.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv