Sukhoi-30 Overhaul, R-37 Missiles, S-400 And More: 10 Key Agendas Of The Modi-Putin Talks

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India has paved the way for several major defence agreements between the two countries. A key highlight is the second phase of the Sukhoi-30 fighter jet overhaul, a project designed to modernise the aircraft and boost their operational capabilities.

In addition, discussions are expected on equipping the Indian Air Force (IAF) with R-37 missiles, which are capable of targeting adversaries more than 200 kilometres away. Both sides will also review long-range air defence systems, including the S-400 and S-500, as well as very short-range systems such as Verba to strengthen India’s aerial security.

Ten Key Highlights Of The Defence Deal

According to sources, the talks, which are scheduled to begin in the next few hours, will include the possible purchase of around 280 S-400 air defence missiles. These systems were successfully deployed during Operation Sindoor in May, earlier this year, against Pakistani fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft.

Sources speaking to ANI revealed that the Sukhoi-30 second overhaul project will be conducted jointly with Russia. “The objective is to enhance the capabilities of the Sukhoi-30MKI fleet and upgrade them to entirely new standards,” a source said.

Under this plan, approximately 100 of the 272 Sukhoi-30 jets in India’s inventory will undergo modernisation. This initiative is separate from the ongoing domestic upgrades being carried out on 84 jets by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Another major area of discussion is the acquisition of over 300 R-37 air-to-air missiles. These weapons are designed to hit targets located more than 200 kilometres away, strengthening the IAF’s long-range strike capability, especially against adversaries equipped with Chinese and American beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles.

Both nations are also likely to explore lighter missile variants, such as the BrahMos NG (Next Generation). These missiles can be integrated across a range of Indian fighter jets and have the ability to strike targets over 400 kilometres away. Long-range versions with a reach three times greater than current systems is also be on the agenda.

Sources indicate that discussions will include cooperation in the development of hypersonic missiles and long-range air-to-air missiles. “The joint development of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles has proven to be one of the most successful defence collaborations between India and Russia,” a defence analyst commented.

The S-400 Triumf air defence system deal, involving 280 missiles, may also receive India’s approval during the talks. The missiles proved highly effective in the May operations against targets in Pakistan.

India has made significant progress in equipping its Navy and other defence services with BrahMos missiles. The system has already been successfully exported to the Philippines, and further sales across Asia are anticipated.

With its supersonic speed, the BrahMos missile remains extremely difficult for adversaries to intercept, as demonstrated during the May operations against Pakistan, where it successfully struck its intended targets without issue.

As India and Russia deepen their defence collaboration, these deals are expected to significantly enhance India’s military capabilities and strengthen strategic ties between the two longstanding partners.