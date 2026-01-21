Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After 27 Years: Career Records, Space Marathon, And India Visit

NASA has announced the retirement of renowned astronaut Sunita Williams, effective December 27, 2025. The news, released on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, brings a close to a historic 27-year-long career where Sunita Williams etched herself into the history of space exploration among the most revered names.

"I'm so honored, I'm so grateful," a tearful Peggy Whitson said after being honored with the NASA Distinguished Service Medal on her final flight.

A lifelong love of science led Peggy Whitson, a NASA astronaut, to set the records she has achieved.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Legacy Of Records And Resilience

Williams is known for her leadership qualities, technical know-how, and achievements, including the following:

Nine Spacewalks: Cumulates 62 hours and 6 minutes, a record for a female astronaut.

Longest Single Flight: Her final mission took a record 286 days to complete, which went beyond the initial 10 days because of technical problems related to the Boeing Starliner.

Space Marathon: Williams is the first individual who completed an entire marathon while in orbit.

"Suni has been a trailblazer, shaping the future of exploration and paving the way for commercial missions," said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. "Her work laid the foundation for the Artemis missions to the Moon and our future journey toward Mars."

Three Iconic Missions: 2006-2025

Williams' career began in 1998, when she was chosen for the astronaut corps. There were three different periods in her career:

STS-116/Expedition 14 (2006): First trip into space, where she created a record for most spacewalks performed

Expedition 32/33 (2012): This was a 127-day flight where she was the station commander and carried out essential maintenance on the ISS power systems.

The Starliner/Crew-9 Mission (2024-2025): Originally slated to be an Orbital Test Mission in June 2024, problems with the thrusters on board the Boeing Starliner led to an extended stay that did not conclude until March 2025, when she safely landed on Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Strengthened Roots And World Inspiration

Williams was born in Ohio to an Indian-Slovenian background. She has always maintained a connection between two cultures. She carried various symbols of her culture to space, which encouraged millions of Indians and people all over the world. These included her Bhagavad-Gita and Indian snacks. Her father, Dr. Deepak Pandya, was from Gujarat in India.

While leaving NASA, Williams proudly exhibited her lifelong affection for the universe by stating:

"Anyone who knows me knows that space is my absolute favorite place to be. The International Space Station, the people, and the science are truly awe-inspiring. I hope the foundation we set has made the next bold steps to the Moon and Mars a little easier."

What Next For The 'Space Marathoner'?

Williams is currently touring India, where she was spotted in Delhi meeting with students and the family of the late Kalpana Chawla. Though she retired from active duty at NASA, she said she is "super excited" to witness history being made when the agency conducts Artemis lunar landings.

ALSO READ | Delhi Free LPG Cylinder Scheme 2026: How To Apply, Eligibility & DBT Details For Holi