'Superb': PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Bill Gates Making Roti in Viral Video

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates' new video where he was seen making 'rotis' recently caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his official Instagram handle, PM Modi commented on the video, calling it 'Superb' and suggested he try cooking another dish but with millets. In his Instagram story, Modi shared the video and wrote below it, "Superb. The latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making."

The viral video also featured chef and social media influencer Eitan Bernath who shared the video on Instagram and Twitter. Netizens were pleasantly amused to see Bill Gates trying his hand at cooking Indian food.

.@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti. pic.twitter.com/CAb86CgjR3 — Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) February 2, 2023

In the video, the chef revealed that he learned the art of making a round roti during his trip to Bihar. Gates' cooking skills were put to the test as he was seen making the dough, pressing it, rolling it flat, and then placing in on the hot pan.

