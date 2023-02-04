topStoriesenglish2569558
BILL GATES

'Superb': PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Bill Gates Making Roti in Viral Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the viral video on his Instagram story and suggested Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to try another dish with millets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi recently reacted to Bill Gates' cooking video
  • He suggested Gates try cooking other Indian dishes with millets

'Superb': PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Bill Gates Making Roti in Viral Video

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates' new video where he was seen making 'rotis' recently caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his official Instagram handle, PM Modi commented on the video, calling it 'Superb' and suggested he try cooking another dish but with millets. In his Instagram story, Modi shared the video and wrote below it, "Superb. The latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making."

The viral video also featured chef and social media influencer Eitan Bernath who shared the video on Instagram and Twitter. Netizens were pleasantly amused to see Bill Gates trying his hand at cooking Indian food.

 

In the video, the chef revealed that he learned the art of making a round roti during his trip to Bihar. Gates' cooking skills were put to the test as he was seen making the dough, pressing it, rolling it flat, and then placing in on the hot pan. 

"@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti," Bernath had tweeted.

DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!