'Support Dollar or Pay Tariff’: Trump’s Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, BRICS Membership

India-US Ties: With India exploring alternate markets in wake of the US tariff, the Donald Trump administration has continued its anti-India rant. Now, in a sharp warning to New Delhi, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who serves under former President Donald Trump’s administration, urged India to rethink its energy and trade policies. Speaking on India’s rising oil imports from Russia and its role in BRICS, Lutnick said Washington will not tolerate partners drifting closer to Moscow and Beijing.

‘India Buying 40% Oil From Russia’

Lutnick pointed out that before the Ukraine conflict, India imported less than 2% of its oil from Russia. “Now they are buying 40%. They are doing this because the oil is sanctioned and sold at dirt-cheap prices as Russia struggles to find buyers. India has chosen to make money out of it. They are just playing along—it’s ridiculous,” he remarked.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

‘Decide Whose Side You’re On’

The Commerce Secretary pressed India to take a clear position. “They need to decide which side they are really on. Remember, the Chinese sell to us, the Indians sell to us. They are not going to sell to each other. We are the consumer to the world. It’s our $30 trillion economy that keeps the global market alive. Everyone knows—the customer is always right,” he said.

Also Read: After Slapping 50% Tariff On India, Trump Asks Europe To Cut Russian Oil

Warning Against BRICS Alignment

Lutnick criticised India’s participation in BRICS, a grouping that includes Russia and China, saying it runs counter to American interests. “Stop buying Russian oil. Stop being a part of BRICS. They (India) dwell between Russia and China. Either support the dollar, support the USA, support your biggest client—the American consumers—or pay 50% tariffs,” he declared.

Threat of Tariffs

Underscoring the stakes, Lutnick warned that tariffs could be used as leverage if India continues its current policies. “If not, then pay 50% tariff. Let’s see how long this lasts,” he said, hinting at tough trade measures should India ignore Washington’s concerns.

Also Read: 'We've Lost India, Russia To Deepest, Darkest, China': Donald Trump

What It Means for India

The remarks highlight growing US impatience with India’s balancing act between strategic autonomy and Western partnership. While New Delhi insists on energy security and multipolar engagement, Washington appears determined to push allies into choosing sides amid the ongoing global economic and geopolitical realignment.