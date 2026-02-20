Advertisement
US Supreme Court invalidates majority of Trump tariffs, citing overreach of emergency powers
DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS

US Supreme Court invalidates majority of Trump tariffs, citing overreach of emergency powers

In a major blow to former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that his administration exceeded its legal authority by imposing large tariffs under a law designed to declare a genuine national emergency. The decision struck down most of the controversial trade measures and clarified the limits of the president's power in economic policy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 08:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: X)

(This is a developing story.)

