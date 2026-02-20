US Supreme Court invalidates majority of Trump tariffs, citing overreach of emergency powers
In a major blow to former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that his administration exceeded its legal authority by imposing large tariffs under a law designed to declare a genuine national emergency. The decision struck down most of the controversial trade measures and clarified the limits of the president's power in economic policy.
(This is a developing story.)
