'Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian safe in US-Israel attacks': Iranian Envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has claimed that hundreds of civilians were killed in large-scale attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on Saturday, describing the strikes as a “clear violation” of Iran’s sovereignty. He confirmed, however, that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian remain unharmed and in good health.

In an interview, Ambassador Fathali said the attacks constituted “an act of aggression” against Iran’s territorial integrity. “In today’s criminal attacks, hundreds of innocent Iranian citizens have been martyred. In one instance alone, more than 50 school girls lost their lives in a girls’ school in the city of Minab,” he stated.

He maintained that Iran neither initiated nor sought war, but would respond firmly under its “inherent right of self-defence” as outlined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. “The nature and level of Iran’s response will be proportionate to the conduct of the opposing party. Should aggression continue, the response will likewise be proportionate and decisive. Responsibility for any further escalation rests entirely with those who initiated it,” he said.

Addressing reports that the Supreme Leader’s office and the Presidential complex in Tehran were targeted, Fathali cited official security statements confirming that both Ayatollah Khamenei and President Pezeshkian are safe. He stressed that Khamenei’s position extends beyond politics, describing him as a religious authority for Shia Muslims worldwide and an influential figure for millions. “Any attack or harm directed against him would carry extremely grave, far-reaching, and painful consequences for the aggressor regimes,” he warned.

On Iran’s retaliatory strikes against Israel, the envoy said Tehran had previously engaged in dialogue and negotiations with Washington in recent months, demonstrating its commitment to diplomacy. However, he accused the United States of abandoning that path in favour of military confrontation. “At present, no backchannel diplomacy is underway. When the other side chooses the language of war, the response will be delivered in the same arena,” he said, adding that Iran’s actions would aim to restore deterrence within the framework of legitimate self-defence.

Regarding the safety of foreign nationals, including Indian students and professionals in Iran, Fathali said there have been no official reports of harm. Iranian authorities have issued safety advisories and guidelines, and all foreign nationals have been urged to follow them strictly. He also affirmed that Iran stands ready to coordinate with the Government of India should evacuation become necessary.

Responding to reports of explosions in Persian Gulf countries, the ambassador denied that Iran intends to draw regional states into the conflict. He reiterated that Tehran’s focus is not on neighbouring countries but warned that any US military bases used to launch attacks against Iran would be considered legitimate targets under international law. “Our objective is not to expand the war, but to prevent further aggression and restore deterrence. Responsibility for escalation lies with those who initiated this act of aggression,” he said.

The remarks come amid escalating hostilities in the region, following confirmation from US President Donald Trump that American forces had launched large-scale combat operations against Iran’s missile infrastructure.

(With IANS inputs)