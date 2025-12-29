Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001064https://zeenews.india.com/world/suriname-horror-man-stabs-nine-to-death-including-four-of-his-own-children-3001064.html
NewsWorldSuriname Horror: Man Stabs Nine To Death, Including Four Of His Own Children
SURINAME POLICE

Suriname Horror: Man Stabs Nine To Death, Including Four Of His Own Children

Suriname Horror: The attack took place in Meerzorg, a town located across the Suriname River from the capital, and began on Saturday evening. Media reports said the suspect attacked members of his own family as well as neighbours. Among those killed were the man's four children.

|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 06:35 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suriname Horror: Man Stabs Nine To Death, Including Four Of His Own ChildrenPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Suriname Horror: At least nine people, including children, were killed in a stabbing attack in a town near Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, Xinhua reported, citing local media reports on Sunday.

The attack took place in Meerzorg, a town located across the Suriname River from the capital, and began on Saturday evening. Media reports said the suspect attacked members of his own family as well as neighbours. Among those killed were the man's four children.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack, and an investigation is ongoing, Xinhua reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The killings have sent shockwaves across the country, with leaders and residents expressing grief and disbelief over the violence.

Surinamese President Jennifer Simons reacted to the incident in a post on social media, expressing her shock and condolences to the victims' families.

"At a time when family and friends should be holding on to and supporting each other, we are confronted with the harsh reality that there is another side to the world," she said on Facebook. "I wish all the bereaved much strength, courage, and comfort during this unimaginably difficult time."

Officials have not released further details about the victims or the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Police said more information would be shared as the investigation progresses.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Navy Anjadip
This Sea Killer Won’t Let Enemy Subs Escape, Indian Navy Gets A Deadly Hunter
Donald Trump
Trump–Putin Hold ‘Very Productive’ Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
Angel Chakma
Candlelight March Held In Agartala For Tripura Student Killed In Dehradun
AIADMK
AIADMK Will Protect People, Restore Tamil Nadu's Pride: Palaniswami
PM Modi
PM Modi Asks States To Encourage Manufacturing, Boost Food Exports
Thailand-Cambodia conflict
'US Has Become United Nations': Trump Announces Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire
India
India Bets On Green Ports To Power Next Phase Of Maritime Growth
Farooq Abdullah
Leaders Backing Student Protest Seek ‘Turmoil’, Not Development: NC President
Delhi air quality update
Delhi Air Quality Update: Smog Blankets Delhi As AQI Hovers Near 'Severe' Mark
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP Ready To Fight For The Rights Of Labourers: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal