Sushila Karki Announces Compensation For People Who Died In Nepal Protest; Declares Them ‘Martyrs’

Sushila Karki, who took charge as Nepal's interim Prime Minister on Sunday, declared that those who lost their lives during the anti-corruption protest in the country would be known as 'Martyrs'. In addition, she also announced a compensation amount of 1 million Nepali rupees for the families of the deceased.

The announcement of the compensation was made during Karki's remarks as she assumed the duties of Nepal's interim PM.

During the press conference, she stated that all the deceased of September 8 will be known as 'Martyrs' and be given one million Nepali rupees each. Additionally, the expenses of the injured will be borne by the government, and they will also be compensated.

It was also announced that the transfer of the bodies from Kathmandu to other districts will be facilitated by the government.

On the other hand, the interim PM also clarified that those involved in the acts of vandalism would be investigated, and the government will discuss and work on the reconstruction.

"Personal properties were also burned down. We will not leave them, and the government will work on measures to give them some compensation. It can be through soft loans or any other measures," she said.

Karki underscored that the interim government is not here to "taste the power" and would not stay for more than six months.

Speaking about the protest, she said that the movement was a first of its kind in Nepal. "They are demanding economic equality and the eradication of corruption."

Nepal Gen Z Protests

According to ANI, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 51 people died so far in the youth-led demonstrations that erupted across the Himalayan nation on September 8.

The protests were led by young demonstrators in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, began after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Sushila Karki As Interim PM

Nepal's Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki became the first woman PM of the nation. The 73-year-old was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest. She was chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, following the resignation of the former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

(with ANI inputs)