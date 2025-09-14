Sushila Karki, Nepal’s Former Chief Justice, Takes Charge As Interim Prime Minister
Sushila Karki on Sunday took charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal.
Nepal's former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, takes charge as the interim Prime Minister of the country on Sunday.
#WATCH | Kathmandu: Nepal's former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, takes charge as the interim Prime Minister of the country. pic.twitter.com/GV3NwZaQBb— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025
(this is a developing story)
