SUSHILA KARKI INTERIM PM

Sushila Karki, Nepal’s Former Chief Justice, Takes Charge As Interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki on Sunday took charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Trending Photos

Sushila Karki, Nepal’s Former Chief Justice, Takes Charge As Interim Prime MinisterNepal interim PM Sushila Karki (Photo Credit: @ANI/X)

Nepal's former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, takes charge as the interim Prime Minister of the country on Sunday.

(this is a developing story)

