Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Pakistan: Suicide bomber hits Swat police station near anti-terror rally, 14 killed

Pakistan: Suicide bomber hits Swat police station near anti-terror rally, 14 killed

At least 14 people were killed and 18 injured after a suicide bomber attacked Kabal police station in Swat. The blast occurred near a large anti-terror rally in Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 07:12 AM IST
Pakistan: Suicide bomber hits Swat police station near anti-terror rally, 14 killed
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Police stands guard following suicide bombing in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pakistan: Suicide bomber hits Swat police station near anti-terror rally, 14 killed
2
3
4
5