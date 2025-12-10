Sweeping Crackdown? US Cancels 85,000 Visas Since January – Who’s Targeted And Why It’s Just The Beginning

US Visa Cancellations: Signalling a sweeping crackdown on immigration under President Donald Trump’s administration, the US State Department has revealed that a staggering 85,000 visas have been revoked since January. The move highlights the White House’s intensified focus on border security and enforcement of visa regulations.

In a post on X, the State Department stated, “85,000 visa revocations since January. President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won’t stop anytime soon.”

The post was accompanied by an image of the president with the slogan ‘Make America Safe Again’, reinforcing the administration’s argument that stricter visa rules are essential to national security.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

85,000 visa revocations since January.



President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon pic.twitter.com/fbNYw9wj71 — Department of State (@StateDept) December 9, 2025

A senior State Department official provided additional insight, revealing that over 8,000 of the revoked visas belonged to international students. The main causes cited included offences such as driving under the influence, theft and assault, which together accounted for nearly half of the cancellations this year, according to CNN.

While these offences formed a significant part of the revocations, the department has not publicly clarified the reasons behind the remaining cases. Previous explanations have included visa expirations and allegations of “support for terrorism”.

In October, the administration also revoked visas of individuals accused of celebrating the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. International students involved in protests related to the Gaza conflict have likewise faced heightened scrutiny, reflecting a broader approach to monitoring visa holders.

These actions are part of the State Department’s plan, first outlined in August, to implement a “continuous vetting” system for all 55 million foreigners holding valid US visas. The system is intended to track visa holders throughout their stay in the country, identifying any potential violations in real time.

During President Trump’s second term, the US administration has broadened the criteria for reviewing visa applications, closely scrutinising H-1B applicants, a crucial programme that allows US employers to hire specialised foreign talent. These expanded revocations, intensified vetting procedures and widened scrutiny underline a determined push to tighten immigration controls and ensure that visa holders comply fully with US laws.

With this sweeping crackdown, the Trump administration seems to be sending a message that the era of lax visa enforcement is over, and violations, whether criminal, political or administrative, will have immediate consequences.