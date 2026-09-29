/Swiss President Guy Parmelin heading to India: What’s big on the table for PM Modi?

New Delhi: Swiss President Guy Parmelin is likely to visit India next week for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports. A meeting between the two leaders is expected to be one of the main events during the proposed visit.
The visit would give India and Switzerland another opportunity to take forward cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation and skills.
Parmelin is presently serving as president of the Swiss Confederation for 2026 and also heads Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research.
His most recent visit to India was in February 2026, when he travelled to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit. He met PM Modi on February 19 on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders reviewed India-Switzerland ties, including trade, investment, education, technology and the movement of skilled professionals.
Trade is expected to feature prominently in the talks between Modi and Parmelin. India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in March 2024. The agreement came into force in October 2025.
It creates scope for greater trade, investment and economic cooperation between India and the four EFTA countries. Switzerland is the largest economy among the EFTA members and has been involved in efforts to strengthen the economic relationship with India.
During their February meeting, Modi and Parmelin welcomed the momentum generated by the implementation of the TEPA. The two sides also discussed cooperation in research, skills, innovation and technology. Switzerland has a strong research and innovation base, while India has been seeking greater access to investment, technology and international markets.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also travelled to the country in June for talks on implementing the TEPA. His meetings included talks with Parmelin and Swiss government officials, along with representatives of the Swiss pharmaceutical industry.
Artificial intelligence is another area where India and Switzerland have stepped up cooperation this year.
During the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February, Switzerland had announced that it would host the next AI summit in Geneva in the first half of 2027. The Swiss government has said it wants the Geneva summit to address the international governance of AI and the role of international law and fundamental rights in the development and use of the technology.
The February meeting between Modi and Parmelin also included talks on technology, education and talent mobility. Modi later described the meeting as an opportunity to review the full range of India-Switzerland relations, with particular attention to education, technology and talent mobility.
The two leaders have also met outside India this year. Modi met Parmelin in Geneva on June 16 while travelling to Evian in France for the G7 Summit.
The Swiss leader has kept up a busy international schedule during his year as the president. In September, he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he called for dialogue and open trade. He also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders during the UN General Assembly week.
The proposed India visit would therefore follow several high-level contacts between the two countries during 2026.
India and Switzerland established diplomatic relations on August 14, 1948, shortly after Indian independence. The two countries have since developed ties in areas including trade, education, research, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.
The relationship has also benefited from Switzerland’s role in EFTA and India’s growing engagement with European economies. The implementation of TEPA has created a new platform for trade and investment, while cooperation in technology, research and skills has expanded alongside economic ties.
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