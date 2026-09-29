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Swiss President Guy Parmelin heading to India: What’s big on the table for PM Modi?

The proposed visit follows several high-level meetings between India and Switzerland in 2026. The implementation of the EFTA trade pact, Swiss investment in India and preparations for the 2027 AI summit in Geneva are among the areas driving ties between the two countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 09:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 09:43 PM IST
Swiss President Guy Parmelin heading to India: What’s big on the table for PM Modi?
Image Credit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. (File photo: DD News)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Swiss President Guy Parmelin heading to India: What’s big on the table for PM Modi?
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