/Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap- What was the proposal, why it got 55% vote against it?

Swiss voters rejected a far-right proposal to limit the nation's population to 10 million. The initiative, proposed by the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) on an anti-immigration platform, failed to win majority support.
According to several media reports, approximately 55 per cent of the voters were against, while around 45 per cent voted in favour. The turnout stood at roughly 60 per cent.
The initiative was designed to curb Switzerland's rapid demographic growth. Since a free movement agreement with the European Union (EU) came into effect in 2002.
The Swiss population has grown by 23 per cent, rising from 7.3 million to its current 9.1 million. Notably, this growth rate has far outpaced surrounding EU states. Official data, cited in media reports, showed that about 27 per cent of Swiss residents are not citizens. Meanwhile, figures indicate that the economic output has risen by about 24 per cent over the same period.
The Guardian reported that had the proposal been accepted, it would have obliged the Swiss government to limit the population to 10 million by 2050. Additionally, if the population threshold was exceeded before the specified time, Switzerland would have been obliged to withdraw from its free movement agreement with the EU.
However, this would have effectively ended its access to the bloc's single market.
The party campaigned on the domestic benefits of a population cap. The party argued that capping the population would:
- Reduce pressure on the housing market and public transport infrastructure.
- Protect the nation's public services.
- Safeguard the environment.
Despite the arguments, the majority of voters were not persuaded, largely due to economic and diplomatic concerns:
Business groups expressed concern that a population cap would limit access to crucial foreign workers, damaging the domestic economy.
According to the BBC, over half of all Swiss products are sold into the EU. However, Switzerland's access to these markets depends entirely on its commitment to the free movement of people. Approving the cap would have forced Switzerland to terminate that agreement.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the outcome.
"We take note of the outcome of today’s vote in Switzerland. The Swiss people have spoken. The EU and Switzerland share deep ties and a strong partnership," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"We will continue working together to modernise and deepen our cooperation, for the benefit of our citizens and businesses," she added in the post.
Meanwhile, the BBC reported that Switzerland's Justice Minister Beat Jans welcomed the 'no' vote calling it was "a sign of stability, openness and reliability."
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