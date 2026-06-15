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Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap- What was the proposal, why it got 55% vote against it?

Reportedly, approximately 55 per cent of the voters were against, while around 45 per cent voted in favour. The turnout stood at roughly 60 per cent. The initiative was designed to curb Switzerland's rapid demographic growth. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap- What was the proposal, why it got 55% vote against it?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Magnific

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