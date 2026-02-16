Switzerland: Avalanche derails train in Swiss Alps, leaving several injured

A train derailed early Monday morning in southern Switzerland after an avalanche struck in the Swiss Alps, leaving several people injured, according to authorities.

Regional police said in a post on the social media platform X that the derailment occurred at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) in Goppenstein. “Derailment of train, probably with injuries,” police stated. At least 80 passengers are believed to have been on board at the time of the incident.

The federal train operator CFF confirmed on its website that rail traffic had been “interrupted between Goppenstein and Brig” due to an avalanche. The disruption has affected services in the area as emergency responders work at the scene.

According to local news reports, train services have been paused until 4:00 pm local time while rescue operations continue. Authorities have not yet provided further details on the extent of the injuries or the conditions of those involved.

Rescue teams remain on site as investigations into the incident proceed.