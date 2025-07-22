Switzerland Is Stocking Its Secret Bunkers Again – What Does It Know That We Don’t?

New Delhi: Deep under the rugged Swiss Alps, inside mountains of ancient stone, lies one of the most elaborate underground shelter systems ever built. Concealed behind grassy hills and disguised beneath homes that look perfectly ordinary, hundreds of reinforced concrete bunkers sit silent, with doors thick, filters intact and airlocks sealed.

Switzerland, which has a population of 8.8 million, has over 370,000 nuclear shelters, more per capita than anywhere else on earth. Every Swiss citizen, by law, is guaranteed a spot in one. The legal framework behind this effort dates back to 1963, mandating that each person must have access to at least one square metre of shelter space. No one should be more than a half-hour walk from safety or a full hour in mountainous areas.

These bunkers are not obsolete relics. They are built to withstand 10 tons of pressure per square metre, enough to survive collapsing buildings or intense blasts. Chemical and biological filters line inside the walls. Some shelters even double as temporary homes during earthquakes or civil disasters.

The public rarely sees them. Many have turned into storage rooms, wine cellars, hotels and even museums. Others have been neglected, built decades ago and still intact, but in need of care.

That is now changing.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rising fear of nuclear escalation, Switzerland’s famously neutral society is rethinking its peace. The government has announced a plan to invest $250 million to modernise and prepare these bunkers for real use again.

The shift is visible in places like Basel. Residents like Nicolas Stadler feel more secure knowing there is a shelter nearby, though, like many others, he does not know exactly where his assigned one is. Officials say shelter addresses are linked to home addresses, but they do not publish maps or details unless needed. If a crisis comes, they plan to give people 48 hours to restore the shelter section of their basements to full readiness.

It is a culture of quiet readiness. Apartment builders are required to include shelters in new buildings. If not feasible, the municipality must provide alternatives. Most people live above their own bunker.

For Eugenio Garrido, a lawyer from the Dominican Republic living in Zurich, the bunkers no longer inspire confidence. “Weapons have advanced so far. I am not sure something built 60 years ago will stop anything today,” BBC has quoted him as saying.

The government seems to agree. Many shelters date back to the Cold War, or even earlier. Some have not been maintained in years. Yet civil defense officials stress that this is not about preparing for war. It is about safety.

Questions have flooded the civil defense office in recent months. People want to know if their shelter still works, if it is safe and if they even have one. Companies like Lunor and Mängu AG, which design and upgrade bunkers, report a huge surge in demand.

Experts believe the anxiety is real. Dr. Juan Moscoso del Prado, a professor at the ASEDegio Institute, says fears are justified. The war in Ukraine and the danger surrounding plants like Zaporizhzhia have put nuclear contamination back in public consciousness. The United States scaling back its European defense presence adds to the uncertainty.

Switzerland’s place on the map has not changed. It still sits between great powers – Germany, France, Austria and Italy. Through centuries of conflict, it stood still while others marched. From Napoleon to Hitler to the Cold War, Switzerland stayed neutral. That peace depended not only on diplomacy but preparation. Hidden under meadows and behind thick doors, that preparation remains.

The shelters were never meant to be museums. They were meant to be used, if needed. And now, after decades of quiet, Switzerland is once again listening for footsteps above the ground.