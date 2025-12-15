Advertisement
Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Two Shooters? Check Their IS, Pakistan Connection
AUSTRALIA

Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Two Shooters? Check Their IS, Pakistan Connection

Bondi Beach Shooting: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Bondi Beach shooting site. He had earlier termed the attack a "dark moment’ for Australia and said police and security agencies were thoroughly checking the motive behind the attack.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Two Shooters? Check Their IS, Pakistan Connection

Bondi Beach Shooting: In a tragic incident of mass shooting in Australia, at least 16 people, including a British and Jews, were killed by two gunmen who opened fire on the people celebrating an event to mark the start of Hanukkah. Hanukkah, one of the most widely observed Jewish holidays, is an eight-day festival. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Bondi Beach shooting site. He had earlier termed the attack a "dark moment’ for Australia and said police and security agencies were thoroughly checking the motive behind the attack.

Who Were The Bondi Beach Shooters?

According to ABC News, the Bondi Beach shooters have been identified as Naveed Akram, 24, who is in hospital under police guard and Sajid Akram, 50, who died in counter-firing. Sydney police revealed the two Bondi Beach gunmen were a father and son.

Bondi Beach Shooters IS, Pakistan Connection

According to an ABC News report, one of the gunmen was interrogated by Australia's domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, six years ago for his close ties to a Sydney-based Islamic State (IS) terrorism cell. Some other reports claimed that the two gunmen hail from Pakistan and migrated to Australia years ago.

An Islamic State flag and some explosives were reportedly found in their car at Bondi Beach.

As reported by ABC News, ASIO began investigating Naveed Akram shortly after the July 2019 arrest of IS terrorist Isaac El Matari in Sydney.

According to an official, Akram had close links to Matari, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for planning an IS insurgency as the self-declared Australian commander of the terrorist organisation.

Bondi Beach Shooting Update

According to New South Wales Police, at least 16 people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting. Police said that around 1,000 people attended the Hanukkah event. Over three dozen people were injured in the shooting and are undergoing treatment.

The police raided the home of the gunmen last night in the Sydney suburb of Bonnyrigg. 

