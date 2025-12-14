Sydney Terror Attack: IED Found In Car Linked To Bondi Beach Shooting; Probe Underway

Australian police have confirmed the discovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside a vehicle linked to one of the suspects in the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, as authorities continue to expand their terrorism investigation.

“We have found an improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the deceased offender,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a news conference, according to AFP.

The development comes after two gunmen opened fire during a public gathering marking the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach on Sunday afternoon. Police formally declared the incident a terrorist attack. At least 12 people, including one of the attackers, were killed, while 29 others, among them two police officers, were injured, New South Wales Police said.

Emergency services rushed at least 29 victims to hospitals from the beachfront, one of Australia’s busiest tourist destinations. One alleged gunman was shot dead at the scene, while the second was taken into custody after being hospitalised in critical condition.

Police said the suspected explosive device was located in a car parked near the beach and linked to the deceased attacker. The surrounding area remained sealed off as forensic teams examined the vehicle. Authorities later said there was no ongoing threat but advised the public to avoid the area.

Local media identified one of the suspected shooters as Naveed Akram, citing a senior law enforcement official. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said police were conducting a raid at Akram’s residence in Sydney’s Bonnyrigg suburb. It remains unclear which of the two gunmen Akram is. Commissioner Lanyon noted that one suspect was loosely known to police but had no significant criminal record.

“So he’s not someone that we would have automatically been looking at at this time,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as a deliberate act of hatred and antisemitism, convening an emergency national security meeting following the incident.

“This afternoon there has been a devastating terrorist incident at Bondi at the Hanukkah by the Sea celebration. This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith, an act of evil antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation,” Albanese said.

“An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian,” he added, stressing there was “no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation”.

The Prime Minister praised the swift response of New South Wales Police, emergency services, and civilians who assisted the wounded, saying the trauma experienced by families was “beyond anyone’s worst nightmare”. He assured the public that security agencies were working to identify anyone linked to the attack and would provide verified updates.

Addressing Australia’s Jewish community, Albanese said: “We stand with you, we embrace you, and we reaffirm tonight that you have every right to be proud of who you are and what you believe. You have the right to worship and live in peace and safety. We will dedicate every resource required to making sure you are safe and protected.”

He concluded by urging unity: “In this moment of darkness, we must be each other’s light. Australia is stronger than the cowards who attacked innocent people today… We will see justice done, and we will come through this together.”

The shooting occurred during the annual “Hanukkah by the Sea” event. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also condemned the violence, calling it a “cruel attack on Jews” and urging stronger global action against antisemitism.

Panic erupted along the beachfront as people fled. “We heard the shots. It was shocking; it felt like 10 minutes of just bang, bang, bang. It seemed like a powerful weapon,” said Camilo Diaz, a 25-year-old student from Chile, speaking to AFP.

Police said the first emergency call was received at 6:47 pm local time (0747 GMT). A witness, who declined to be named, said he saw six people either dead or wounded on the sand. An AFP journalist reported that a grassy hill overlooking the beach was strewn with abandoned belongings, including a child’s stroller.

Footage aired by ABC showed paramedics treating victims near the shoreline, while a weapon resembling a pump-action shotgun was seen lying beside a tree. British tourist Timothy Brant-Coles told AFP he saw “two shooters in black with semi-automatic rifles” and several people who had been shot. Local resident Harry Wilson told the Sydney Morning Herald he saw “at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere”.

Waverley Council, which governs the Bondi Beach area, said it was “deeply saddened” by the attack. “Our thoughts and prayers are with anyone impacted by this horrendous act, which occurred as Chanukah festivities were taking place,” a council spokesperson said.

(With agencies inputs)