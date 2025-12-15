Sydney Terror Attack: Pakistan Links Emerge As Israel Points To Iran, Global Questions Rise

The terror attack on Jewish targets in Sydney has triggered a global debate over the real forces behind the violence, with emerging Pakistani links to the attackers raising questions about accountability and geopolitical interests. The incident has also renewed scrutiny of whether Pakistan, often described as a hub of terror networks, is being shielded while blame shifts elsewhere.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of why Israel, despite indications of Pakistani involvement, is focusing its attention on Iran. The programme examined whether this reflects hard intelligence inputs or a broader geopolitical calculation influenced by growing ties between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.

Watch Here:

According to Israeli media reports, including a report by Channel 12, Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad had warned Australian authorities nearly a month before the attack about a possible strike on Jewish targets. The warning reportedly pointed to Iran-backed terrorist networks operating in Australia. The report also claimed that a significant portion of Iran-linked terror infrastructure in the country had been dismantled and that investigators are examining whether the Bondi Beach attack was connected to the same network.

Several Israeli newspapers have echoed these suspicions, citing intelligence sources who claim that Iran has stepped up efforts in recent months to target Jewish and Israeli interests worldwide. This comes against the backdrop of Australia’s recent decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation and to expel the Iranian ambassador. Following the attack, some pro-Iran social media accounts were seen praising the incident, further fuelling suspicion.

At the same time, intelligence sources have indicated that the attackers had links to Pakistan, yet Pakistan has not been directly named or formally accused in the aftermath. This has raised questions over whether Islamabad is being protected diplomatically, even as attention remains fixed on Tehran.

Iran, for its part, swiftly condemned the Sydney attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it stood against terrorism anywhere in the world. Despite this, Israeli suspicion continues to centre on Iran, prompting speculation over whether Israel possesses specific intelligence or whether Iran is being positioned as a convenient scapegoat.

The attack has also reignited debate in Australia over the line between political expression and radicalisation. Images circulating online show that days before the shooting, a man was seen riding a horse at Bondi Beach carrying a Palestinian flag, an act that reportedly drew no police objection at the time. Earlier, a large pro-Palestine rally in Australia had attracted around 50,000 people, with slogans raised against Israel. Reports claim the attackers had participated in similar rallies.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Australian authorities of allowing anti-Jewish sentiment to grow. The incident has led to concerns over the safety of Jewish communities in Australia and whether extremist elements are exploiting political protests as cover.

The developments have also sparked wider questions beyond Australia. With Palestinian flags appearing in demonstrations in several countries, including India, analysts warn that authorities must remain alert to ensure that freedom of expression is not misused by violent extremists.