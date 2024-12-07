Syria Denies Army Withdrawal From Damascus Countryside, Rejects Rebel Claims Of Victory

Syria's Defense Ministry dismissed claims on Saturday that the country's military forces had withdrawn from rural Damascus, labeling the reports as part of a "disinformation campaign" intended to create panic. According to a statement from the ministry, the Syrian army remained fully deployed in rural Damascus and was ready to confront any "terrorist aggression."

The clarification came amid multiple reports suggesting that government troops had pulled back from several positions in southern provinces, including Quneitra and Daraa near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, as well as Sweida. These reports indicated a shift in control, with rebel forces making significant advancements.

In Daraa, opposition fighters reportedly managed to push within 20 kilometers of Damascus after seizing numerous military posts. Some government forces were either persuaded to surrender or defect. By late Friday, opposition groups claimed to have taken control of Daraa city, the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, in Sweida, local armed factions were said to have released prisoners who were not involved in criminal activities. Negotiations were reportedly underway for the withdrawal of government forces from key military intelligence branches in the area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, highlighted these developments, which have been part of the ongoing territorial clashes between government forces and rebel groups, particularly Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, since late November.

The situation remains tense as the conflict intensifies, with both sides continuing to vie for control of strategic territories. Despite the reports of withdrawal, the Syrian Defense Ministry maintains that the army is firmly in control and committed to defending the nation against any external threats.