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Damascus landmark verdict: Bashar al-Assad, Maher al-Assad sentenced to death over crimes against humanity

In a landmark ruling, Syria's Fourth Criminal Court has sentenced former president Bashar al-Assad and his brother Maher al-Assad to death in absentia for murder, torture, and war crimes.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Damascus landmark verdict: Bashar al-Assad, Maher al-Assad sentenced to death over crimes against humanity
Image Credit: Former president Bashar al-Assad sentenced to death over crimes against humanity.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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