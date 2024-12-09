Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad And Family In Russia Under Asylum After Oppn Fighters Capture Damascus

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family apparently have been granted asylum in Moscow, the Associated Press reported citing Russian state news agencies. The development comes just hours after opposition forces took over Damascus, showing the end of Assad's rule after quick wins around the country. The fighting by the opposition grew very intense early Sunday when fighters attacked the capital at dawn. People went out into the streets, waving flags from before Assad's time, while opposition leaders said that Assad's long rule was over.

On state television, a man in military clothing stood amidst armed fighters, reading his "Statement No. 1," which said the capital Damascus was captured. "We have taken control of the capital," he declared, marking a new page in Syria's history.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based rights group, reports that hundreds of regime soldiers were instructed to leave the Damascus International Airport. Most of them took off their military garb and donned civilian attire.

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 revealed a Syrian Air jet departing Damascus amid opposition control. Initially heading toward the Alawite-dominated coastal region, the jet abruptly changed course and disappeared from radar. Rebel forces and multiple media outlets speculated that the aircraft carried Assad and his closest allies.

By Sunday evening, the Russian state media reported that Bashar Assad and his family arrived in Moscow and received asylum.

Within hours, opposition forces seized control of Damascus after securing key cities like Homs, a significant stronghold. Opposition leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, commonly known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, termed the fall of Homs a "historic moment" and requested his fighters to be careful with those who were surrendering.

The fleeing forces left behind many prisoners, who were reported to have burned government papers before leaving. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jallali said he is willing to cooperate with a new administration. He vowed to head public institutions until an official handover of the process is completed.

"Syria belongs to all Syrians," Al-Jallali said on television. "I urge everybody to think hard about what is best for our country." Al-Julani agreed, putting an end to celebratory gunfire and directing the fighters to protect public buildings.

The opposition also celebrated the release of prisoners from Sednaya Prison, which is near Damascus. This happened because security forces left their posts.

The fall of Assad's regime has sent shockwaves across the region. The rapid offensive by opposition forces has disrupted traditional alliances and raised questions about the future of Syria's governance. Russia's choice to give Assad a safe place to stay shows its long-time support for the Syrian leader, even though the situation has clearly changed to benefit the opposition.

As Syrians celebrate what they consider to be the start of a new time, the world watches carefully to see how the opposition handles this delicate change and keeps peace in a country worn down by more than ten years of fighting.