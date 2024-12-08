Syrian Rebels Reach Gates Of Capital Damascus, Threatening To Upend Decades Of President Assad’s Rule

Syrian rebels, who are advancing towards the capital Damascus, claim to have entered the city of Homs on Saturday following the withdrawal of the government forces. If they succeed in capturing it, it will turn out to be a huge blow to President Bashar al-Assad, as the move could effectively divide his regime and isolate coastal territories from Damascus.

As the opposition rebels reached the suburbs of the capital, the whereabouts of Bashar Assad, who has been ruling the country for 24 years, were unknown, as reported by news agency AP.

"After several qualitative night operations, the remnants of the criminal regime are escaping the city of Homs, and the city's neighbourhoods are now being penetrated and combed in preparation for declaring it completely liberated, God willing," a spokesperson for the northern rebels said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime's military has sent a message to residents assuring them that it will continue to defend the country. This comes at a time when rebels say that they are circling in on the capital, Damascus.

Also, the Syrian military assured residents that it remains committed to defending the country. This statement came as rebels claimed to be closing in on the capital.

"The Syrian Arab Army, as always, continues its national and constitutional duties to defend Syria and its people, and it will restore security and stability to all parts of our homeland," the military said in a text sent via its cell providers across the country on Saturday evening.

Earlier, Syrian government forces withdrew from a number of Damascus suburbs where opposition protests broke out on Saturday, according to war monitoring organizations, the New York Times reported.

According to the British-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, government forces have withdrawn from several suburbs of Damascus, including Moadamia al-Sham and Daraya, as well as the neighbouring Mezzeh military airport.

